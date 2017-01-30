Jacksonville Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a structure fire this morning. At around 8 am the fire department was called to 1712 Gravel Springs Road to a structure fire.

Captain Brian Nyberg of the Jacksonville Fire Department explains that the fire was put out quickly and no one was injured.

“ We arrived on scene to a structure fire, there was heavy smoke issuing from the residence. We knocked the fire down fairly quickly. No one was home and there were no injuries.“

Captain Nyberg says that the home had significant smoke and fire damage.



“There was around $70,000 damage to the structure, probably another $40,000-$50,000 in the contents of the structure.”



Nyberg say the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and the insurance company will be investigating.