Jacksonville Fire Dept. Called to Multiple Vehicle Fires at Recycling Center

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a fire on old rt 36 just east of Jacksonville this afternoon.

Jacksonville Fire Department Chief Doug Sills spoke with WLDS News about the blaze.

“We were notified at about 3:45 pm of a two vehicle fire out at this location, at G&T Recycling. The first units on arrival met with a lot of heavy smoke. The owner had been cutting and doing some overhauling on some vehicles, and apparently the sparks set some grass on fire, which then extended into the vehicles.”

Chief Sills says the vehicles were stacked three and four high in the lot, which meant the crews on scene were faced with approximately 10 car fires going on simultaneously.

No one was injured and no structures were involved in the blaze. Chief Sills says fire department personnel had the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes.