Jacksonville Fire Fighters Get Free Lunch

The Jacksonville Fire Department got to experience something extremely rare yesterday; a free lunch. The JFD and some city officials were treated to pulled pork, baked beans, and cheesy potatoes from Twyford BBQ courtesy of Club 217 owners Joe and Tracy Wood.

Club 217 hosts the “Shop with A Biker” charity event every year. Shop with A Biker provides Christmas gifts to children in need in Jacksonville. In years past, the bikers met with Santa at the fire department before heading to Shopko.

Doug Sills, The Jacksonville Fire Chief, explains how the fire department received their free BBQ.

Sills said that fire department was very thankful for the meal.

The Shop with A Biker event was able to help around 75 children in need, this year alone, before treating the JFD to lunch.