Jacksonville Firefighters Performed Training on Abandoned House Yesterday

The Jacksonville Fire Department conducted search-and-rescue training scenarios yesterday afternoon on East College Avenue.

Many area residents witnessed what appeared to be a house fire near the Casey’s gas station on East College. There was no reason for fear however, as the department was using fake smoke simulators on an abandoned residence for training purposes.

Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills explains the type of exercises the firefighters were acting out.

Sills describes how the department is able to simulate the scenario of a smoke-filled structure.

Sills says firefighters often deal with sense-altering conditions when responding to structure fires.

According to Sills, the local fire department performs these types of training activities around 12 times each year. In terms of informing local citizens, the department works with Jacksonville Police to let the public know when they are carrying out training activities.