Jacksonville Group Wins Big

A group of people from Jacksonville and the surrounding area hit the jackpot yesterday.

Twenty-three people all together each threw in $5 apiece for a Powerball ticket in the Illinois Lottery from the Bowl Inn in Jacksonville, and on Thursday, they learned they’d won $1 million dollars.

Among the group of people is Pat Gibson, bar manager at the local K.C. Hall, explains how the group learned of their good fortune.

Gibson says the reality of winning a million dollars hasn’t really sunk in yet, but that he’s certainly excited.

Gibson says there’s still some paperwork for everyone to fill out, which he hopes to get done this weekend. He then says he will head over to Springfield to claim the prize, which should split up to around $30,000 per person.