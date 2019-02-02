Jacksonville Helps Record Tourism Growth

The State of Illinois can thank Jacksonville for some of its record tourism growth this past year.

Jacksonville helped to contribute $1.05 million in local tax revenue and $51.1 million in visitor expenditures over the past year due to tourism throughout the area, according to the Illinois Office of Tourism who released statistics earlier this past week. The area also added 300 jobs out of the nearly 5,200 that were added around the state in 2018.

This is in part due to record growth in the tourism industry in the state. 117 million people came to visit Illinois last year, which contributed to an increase in local jobs, visitor spending, and local and state tax revenue.

For more information about Illinois tourism or for vacation plans in the state visit EnjoyIllinois.com.

Logan Tobler helped in the gathering of this report.