Jacksonville House Fire Causes Structural Damage, No Injuries

No one is hurt following a residential fire in the 1,000 block of Mathers yesterday evening.

According to the Jacksonville Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 1006 Mathers at approximately 7:15 p.m. last night.

Preliminary reports state that the owner of the residence had thrown out a cigarette too close to the house, which possibly caused the fire. Members of the Jacksonville Fire Department found most of the outside front portion of the house was on fire when they arrived on scene.

According to reports, Jacksonville Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and were on scene for just over an hour.

The Jacksonville Fire Department, the only responding agency, estimates the fire caused $20,000 worth of damage to the structure. No injuries occurred as a result of the fire.