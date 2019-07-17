Jacksonville Lake Recreational Trail Officially Opens

The Jacksonville Lake Recreational Trail officially opened to the public today. Back on June 15th, the trail had its paving complete. Lake goers have been using it since then. However, signage and the official opening of the trail by the City of Jacksonville Parks & Lakes Office came today with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Kelly Hall, director of the Parks & Lakes Department and resident of the lake community during the summer months on Pine Point explains the trail. “We’re officially opening the north side trail. This is a paved, all-weather surface that can accommodate all capabilities. We’re really excited to get it open. The public is already using it and I think everyone is already enjoying it. This will officially get it open for the Parks & Lakes Department.”

Hall said the hours of operation are open for the summer months. “It’s actually open all the time. We do allow golf carts on it with the lights and mandatory equipment. It will be closed during the winter months when we close the lake for the season due to hunting and things of that nature.”

Hall said that phase 2 of the project will be starting soon at the lake. “It’s to be completed this summer. The contractor is extremely busy but we hope to have them out here to finish the second phase from Pine Point to the dam soon.” Hall later said that handicap parking spaces will be marked off at the boat dock entrance and that public parking would be available at the easternmost point of the trail. The handicap spaces will have paving to make it more accessible. The trail covers roughly 4 miles around the lake from point to point.

The project, which cost roughly $360,000 is the part of a 3-phase project to put a walking/riding path around the lake to draw pedestrians and new people to Lake Jacksonville. The city will use part of an Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant to cover the final phase of the project. The third phase of the project is set to be a pedestrian-only path that would run along the old road bed behind the dam where a new pedestrian and bike bridge is being installed before continuing on the other side of the dam.