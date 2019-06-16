Jacksonville Lake Trail Gets Paved

The Rec Trail as it faces west from the boat dock at Lake Jacksonville. Vas Paving completed the first 2 phases of the trail on Friday.

A recreational trail finally got its surfacing complete. The Jacksonville Lake Recreational Trail from Boat Dock Road to Pine Point received blacktop surfacing on Friday. The project, which cost roughly $360,000 is the part of a 3-phase project to put a walking/riding path around the lake to draw pedestrians and new people to Lake Jacksonville.

A representative from Vas Paving says that striping, signage, and some concrete work is yet to be completed but the surfacing was done for the time being. Phase 3 of the project, which would be a pedestrians-only path, would run along the old road bed behind the dam where a new pedestrian and bike bridge will need to be installed before continuing on the other side of the dam.

The Phase 3 project was seeking an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Recreational Trails Program grant to finish the project. The grant was for $200,000 with the city matching those monies with $50,000.The status of the grant is still pending.



Currently, Jacksonville residents can enjoy First Sunday Strolls events, which are held on the trails the first Sunday of every month. The next Sunday Stroll will be held on July 7th from 5-7PM.