Jacksonville Main Street Cancels 2020 Downtown Concert Series

Jacksonville Main Street has canceled the Downtown Summer Concert Series for 2020. In an announcement sent out late last night, Jacksonville Main Street said the concert series was forced to cancel this year due to social distancing guidelines and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Main Street says that all sponsorships will be carried over to 2021 or possibly used for a different event.

Main Street also announced that The Craft Brew Festival and Juried Artisan Fair originally scheduled for August 8th is being reviewed for a possible rescheduling to September 12th.

Jacksonville Main Street did wish to encourage people to continue to participate in the social media contest Sharing is Caring event. The prizes originally designated for the Downtown Easter Egg Hunt will be given away in a Facebook Live drawing on Friday for all of those who enter the Sharing is Caring contest. To enter, shop at any local business or do a good deed locally, then post a picture of your purchase and receipt by tomorrow on Facebook page with the hashtag #JMSCARES to be entered into the drawing.

Jacksonville Main Street said any further updates will be posted to their newly updated website at jacksonvillemainstreet.com.