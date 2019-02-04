Jacksonville Main Street & Chamber Business-Ed Partner Program Collecting School Supplies

Two local groups are working to ensure middle school children will have school supplies this Fall. Jacksonville Main Street and the Chamber Business-Education Partner program are again preparing for back to school time by helping Jacksonville Middle School students to have supplies.

When thinking of school donations, older children are not usually the first ones that are on the list even though their supplies are more expensive and middle school children are more self-conscious about fitting in with their peers.

Supply lists and a drop-off box are available on the upper and lower levels of the Jacksonville Public Library beginning today and running through August 13th. Lists and a drop-off box can also be found at the business Home Girls, located at 37 South Central Park Plaza. Lists are available and donations can also be made through the Jacksonville Main Street website. Both the JPL and Home Girls are also collection points, as well.

Other businesses in Downtown Jacksonville are also doing their own independent supply drives. Please visit their locations or check their Facebook pages for suggested donations or information. For more information about the Jacksonville Middle School supply drive for Jacksonville Main Street & the Chamber Business-Ed Partner Program, call 245-6884.

Suggested items for donation for JMS include:

Trapper-Keeper style zipper notebooks

Blue or Black Ink Pens

Plastic Pocket Folders with binder clips

No. 2 Pencils

Poster Boards

3×5 Notecards

Colored Pencils