Jacksonville Main Street Receives 18th Straight Accreditation

A local non-profit has once again received an accreditation they’ve gotten every year in the new millennium. For the 18th straight year, Jacksonville Main Street has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center.

According to a press release, Jacksonville Main Street is annually evaluated by Illinois Main Street, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting the program’s progress, and actively preserving and in some cases restoring historic buildings.

In the past year, Jacksonville Main Street has assisted dozens of property owners with incentive information and advice. Five new businesses opened or expanded in the downtown area and more than 7000 people attended Jacksonville Main Street sponsored events like the annual Downtown Concert Series.

Jacksonville Main Street is a locally-funded non-profit focused on preserving and vitalizing Jacksonville’s downtown area. Jacksonville Main Street will kick off their 4th annual concert series on May 31st and will have the Wall Dog muralists return after 13 years to restore heritage tourism murals and add to the collection in July.