Jacksonville Main Street to host Murder Mystery Dinner

By Blake Schnitker on January 7 at 10:25am

A fun evening of food and a murder mystery will take place next weekend at MacMurray College.

Jacksonville Main Street is announcing their murder mystery dinner, “Cheese-Murder in Paradise” has been set for Friday, January 13th.

According to a press release from Jacksonville Main Street, the event will feature celebrity bartenders such as State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer and Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll.

The dinner will be Jimmy Buffet themed, and include a gourmet cheeseburger bar, fish, tacos, a margarita bar and other island-themed treats. As guests devour their dinners, they will also have the chance to enjoy a professional theater performance from Upstage Productions.

A prize package for 15 of appetizers and drinks from the new downtown retail shop Taylors Mercantile will be awarded to the guest who correctly guesses “who killed the parrot head.”

All funds raised from the dinner go towards future projects by Jacksonville Main Street, which works to revitalize, beautify and economically restructure the local downtown area.

Visit jacksonvillemainstreet.com for more information.