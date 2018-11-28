Local man makes first appearance in court for alleged criminal sexual assault, possession of child pornography

A Jacksonville man accused of criminal sexual assault of a family member and child pornography made his first appearance in Morgan County court yesterday.

Forty-five year old Joseph Wisniewski, of Jacksonville, appeared for the first time in Morgan County court yesterday on charges of alleged criminal sexual assault of a family member under the age of 18 and child pornography.

Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll says that, if found guilty, Wisniewski could face possible penalties of four to fifteen years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for criminal sexual assault of a family member under the age of 18, and for the unlawful possession of child pornography, he could face two to five years in the IDOC followed by a one-year period of mandatory supervised release. If convicted of the criminal sexual assault charge, Wisniewski would be forced to serve at least 85 percent of that sentence.

Noll says that an ongoing investigation by Jacksonville Police eventually led to Wisniewski’s arrest.

As part of the case, Wisniewski has been ordered to refrain from any contact with the victim. The defendant indicated to the court that he intends to hire private counsel in this matter. Judge Chris Reif set Wisniewski’s next court date for December 18th at 10 a.m., where he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing.