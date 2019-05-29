Jacksonville Man Arrested for 2 Armed Robberies

Jacksonville Police made a major arrest over the holiday weekend. WLDS/WEAI reported on two robberies that have occurred this Spring along Morton Avenue. The first came on Friday, April 19th at the Subway restaurant on West Morton, and the second came at 10PM Thursday, May 23 that occurred at Circle K at 238 East Morton Avenue. Both robberies occurred in front of witnesses where a potential handgun was used.

Police arrested 31-year old Leonard W Peoples of the 1100 block of East Morton was arrested this past Friday, May 24th and booked at the Morgan County Jail at about 7PM on two counts of aggravated robbery. He is being held at the Morgan County Detention Facility.



The investigation into both incidents are still ongoing. If anyone has any further information, they are asked to contact police detectives at the Jacksonville Police Department.