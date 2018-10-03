Jacksonville man arrested for multiple alleged drug-related offenses

A Jacksonville man is behind bars for domestic battery and several alleged drug-related offenses.

Jacksonville Police arrested 46-year old Jesse Redmond, of the 800 block of Doolin, who was booked at the county jail at around 7 a.m. for possession of between 5 and 15 grams of methamphetamine, six counts of alleged manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, and domestic battery.

According to Jacksonville Police reports, officers responded to the residence in the 800 block of Doolin at around 11 p.m. after a female caller advised police that Redmond had struck her in the face multiple times and slammed her head into the ground, causing injury. Redmond was subsequently arrested for domestic battery for these alleged incidents, as well as methamphetamine delivery and delivery of controlled substances because he was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, various controlled substances and items used to distribute those substances.

Redmond remains behind bars.