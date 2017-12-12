Jacksonville man behind bars for aggravated possession of stolen firearms

Further information has come to light regarding a Jacksonville man arrested yesterday on allegations of drug and firearm possession.

Twenty-eight year old Gage Burton, listed as homeless, was booked at the county jail shortly after 3:30 p.m. yesterday for alleged possession of controlled substances, possession of a narcotic instrument, theft, and aggravated possession of 2-5 stolen firearms.

According to Lieutenant Brent Penner with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Burton was arrested during the course of a traffic stop yesterday. Lt. Penner says that the charges for aggravated possession of 2-5 stolen firearms stem from evidence that the Sheriff’s Office had regarding the suspect and the allegedly stolen firearms.

According to Illinois’ list of Compiled Statutes, the charge against Burton regarding firearms is considered aggravated because he allegedly possessed between two and five firearms which were known to have been stolen or converted within the last year.

Burton remains in custody at the Morgan County jail.