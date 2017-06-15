Jacksonville man convicted of sexually assaulting teenager daughter

A Jacksonville man was convicted yesterday in Morgan County Court of sexually assaulting his 13-year old daughter.

Forty-two year old Glen Snyder was found guilty of committing criminal sexual assault on the teenager on multiple occasions between September of 2014 and June 2015. During this time Snyder was 40 years old while the victim was 13 years old.

Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll and First Assistant Chad Turner made up the prosecution for the state, while Snyder was defended by Todd Ringle, a Defense Attorney from Bloomington.

Throughout the day-and-a-half long trial, the prosecution called three witnesses to the stand. Noll talks about some of the details revealed by their testimonies.

“The state called the victim, who is 16 years old now, the lead detective from the Jacksonville Police Department Kyle Chumley, and the victim’s mother. The victim gave a detailed description of four different sexual encounters she had with her father during this time period. The detective introduced statements that the defendant made to him during the investigation, and the mother described the relationship that she had with the father during this time period and a couple other factors,” Noll explains.

As for the defense, Noll says that they called only one witness to the stand, Mr. Snyder himself. Noll says the Snyder’s testimony of what occurred differed greatly from the victim’s account.

“The defendant testified that a sexual encounter occurred between him and his daughter, however, his description of it was that it was against his will. Specifically, he testified that he woke up at one point and his daughter was on top of him and they were having sex, and that he wasn’t aware of it until he woke up,” says Noll.

According to Noll, sentences for this type of crime are typically four to fifteen years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Snyder’s sentencing has been scheduled for August 1 at 10:30 a.m.