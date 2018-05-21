Jacksonville man dies in car accident, wife airlifted to Springfield

According to reports from the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, 51-year old Matthew Moeller, of Jacksonville, was involved in a single-vehicle accident, along with his wife Cheryl Moeller. Officials with the Coroner’s office say that the crash occurred yesterday afternoon at approximately 4:30 p.m. Reports says that Moeller was believed to be driving a Maserati on Lynnville-Woodson Road near Old Airport Road when the crash occurred. Preliminary traffic investigations show that Moeller’s car left the roadway and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest on its top. As a result of the accident, Matthew Moeller was pronounced dead at the scene by officials with the Morgan County Coroner’s Office. According to reports from Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies, Cheryl Moeller was airlifted to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, where she remains in stable condition, and is believed to be awaiting surgery today to repair a broken arm and wrist sustained during the crash.

