Jacksonville Man Dies in Crash on Concord-Arenzville Road

Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies released details of a deadly crash that occurred over the weekend yesterday evening. 50 year old Jodie W. Dodds of Jacksonville was killed when his vehicle struck an embankment on the Concord-Arenzville black top at approximately 7:40 Sunday morning. According to a report from the Journal Courier, Dodds failed to negotiate a turn at a T-intersection at Ore Road and his vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment. Officials are still awaiting toxicology reports to rule out any other cause of death.

It’s the second death on the Concord-Arenzville blacktop in as many months. A two vehicle accident in early June claimed three lives – a Jacksonville woman and two natives of Thailand. The official cause of the two-vehicle accident has not been released by the Illinois State Police or the Morgan County Sheriff’s department.