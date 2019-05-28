Jacksonville man gets 4 years DOC for meth more than 5 grams found during a Sept. 2018 traffic stop

A Jacksonville man is headed to prison for possession of methamphetamine.



48 year old Theodore Holmes, of the 1600 block of South Clay Avenue, was sentenced to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 2 years parole for unlawful possession of methamphetamine between 5 and 15 grams. He pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll details the course of Holmes pleading guilty.

“Theodore ‘Teddy’ Holmes appeared in Morgan County court on the 23rd and was sentenced to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by 2 years of mandatory supervised release. Prior to the sentence, he had served 263 days in the county jail awaiting a sentence, or in this case a plea. The charge stems from a September 3rd, 2018 arrest by the South Jacksonville Police Department. Holmes was ultimately charged with possession of methamphetamine between 5 and 15 grams. In Holmes’ case, that is a Class 2 Felony. Sentencing range was 3-14 years DOC.”



With those 263 days served, Holmes earned cash credit towards the applied fines, fees and costs. This amount, with five dollars awarded for every day served, comes out to $1,315.

Total county fine for Holmes in this case is $500. Total amount of applicable fees in this case is $600. Holmes is also required to undergo a mandatory drug assessment and pay the set charge of $1,000 for that assessment. However, because of a significant number of days served in jail before his plea was accepted by the court, Holmes technically will only need to cover the cost of the mandatory drug assessment and only some of the imposed court costs.

The county fine and applicable fees are mathematically covered by his credited money.