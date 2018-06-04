Jacksonville man in serious condition following motorcycle crash in Missouri

By Blake Schnitker on June 4 at 4:31pm

A local man suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle accident in Missouri yesterday according to authorities.

Reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol say that 52-year old Phillip D. Pohlman, of Jacksonville was involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash near Louisiana, Missouri at approximately 3:30 p.m. yesterday when the incident occurred.

According to authorities of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Pohlman was traveling on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Pike County, Missouri when, for unknown reasons, his bike left the roadway and overturned.

Authorities say Pohlman was transported to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana, Missouri for treatment of what police say are serious injuries.

WLDS/WEAI hopes to provide further information regarding the incident if and when it becomes available.