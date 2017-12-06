Jacksonville man indicted by federal grand jury for alleged preparation of false federal tax returns

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, a grand jury yesterday indicted a Jacksonville man for allegedly aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns.

D.O.J. reports that the indictment alleges that 36-year old West Mpetshi, of the 500 block of Beecher, added false deductions and credits to tax returns he prepared in 2015 and 2016.

The next step, according to the Department of Justice, is for the U.S. Clerk of the Court to issue a summons for Mpetshi to appear in federal court in Springfield for arraignment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris, and was investigated by the IRS, Criminal Investigation.

Reports claim that, if convicted, each of the four counts charged carries a maximum statutory penalty of up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

The D.O.J. wants to remind the public that an indictment is merely an accusation; the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.