Jacksonville Man Pleads Guilty in Pike County Court

A Jacksonville man has plead guilty in Pike County Court in connection with a series of burglaries and home invasions from August of last year.

22 year old Tyler J. Runk of Jacksonville appeared in Pike County Court Thursday and plead guilty to three counts of home invasion, one count of residential burglary, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, and three counts of felony theft.

Runk is the third of four people charged in a string of overnight residential burglaries in Scott, Pike and Adams counties, and two separate home invasions in rural Pike County on August 15th and 16th of 2019.

Runk faces a minimum sentence of 26 years in prison on the first home invasion count due to a statutory minimum, and agreed to plead guilty to the nine total felonies in exchange for a cap on his sentencing of a maximum of 40 years. Runk will be sentenced in May.

Also charged in the crime spree were 26 year old Germarco D. Tate, 29 year old Edwin L. Powell and 28 year old Jordan T.R. Gallup, all of Jacksonville.

Tate was sentenced to 32 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he plead guilty in October to three counts of home invasion and one count of residential burglary. Tate has since filed to withdraw his guilty plea. He is scheduled for a hearing on March 24th.

Powell is facing three counts of home invasion and is scheduled for arraignment on March 31st

Gallup was sentenced to 12 years in IDOC in December on one count of possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of residential burglary.