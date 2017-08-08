Jacksonville man receives max 15 years for sexually assaulting teenage daughter

A Jacksonville man will spend at least the next decade behind bars after his sentenced was handed down in Morgan County court today.

Forty-two year old Glen Snyder was found guilty of criminal sexual assault of his teenage daughter following a jury trial in June. Today, Judge Chris Reif sentenced Snyder to the maximum of fifteen years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the crime.

Snyder is accused of sexually assaulting his then 13-year old daughter on multiple occasions over approximately an eight-month period between 2014 and 2015.

Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll explains the sentence he recommended to the court and his reasoning behind that recommendation.

“Looking at the factors and aggravation, and the defendant’s pre-sentence investigation report, we recommended a sentence in the amount of twelve-to-fourteen years based on a variety of conditions and factors that came up during the jury trial. The main thing that we found egregious was that in the pre-sentence investigation report, the defendant had indicated that he hoped that his daughter, who was the victim in this case, would be raped sometime in the future, and that statement certainly called for us to make a relatively lengthy recommendation,” says Noll.

Noll says he’s content with the fifteen-year maximum sentence that Snyder ultimately received.

“It is a case that certainly could justify screaming out for the maximum, which the judge ultimately gave. The defendant showed no remorse either during the trial nor after the trial, wished harm upon his daughter, who is seventeen now but was thirteen years old during the time of the case. The defendant, as the pre-sentence investigation pointed out, lived with three other daughters, and certainly this sentence will keep them out of harms way for at least a little while longer,” Noll says.

Snyder was represented by Defense Attorney Todd Ringel, who requested a sentence of six years, saying he believed the defendant needed mental rehabilitation.

Noll says while they didn’t receive any assessments indicating Snyder suffered mental health problems, he hopes the defendant does seek mental health counseling during his time at the Illinois Department of Corrections..

Snyder is required to serve at least 85 percent of his fifteen-year sentence, followed by a mandatory supervised release of three years to life.