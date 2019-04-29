Jacksonville man reportedly uninjured after truck and lawn tractor collision Sunday in Brown County

A Jacksonville man driving a truck was apparently involved in a collision with a lawn tractor Sunday.

A press release from Illinois State Police District 20 detailed a preliminary report.

The crash occurred in Brown County at around 6pm Sunday. 37 year old Michael Rick Alloway, of Jacksonville, was driving his 2003 Ford Pickup truck on Illinois State Route 99, about 2 miles north of Versailles.

Preliminary investigative details indicate that 50 year old Daniel Gene Monroe, of Versailles, was driving his John Deere x750 lawn tractor southbound along the east shoulder of IL Route 99. According to the state police report, Monroe abruptly attempted to cross the highway without any warning and drove into the path of a southbound pickup truck being driven by Alloway.

Monroe was reportedly ejected from the tractor. He was transported to Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, then to Memorial Hospital in Springfield, with serious injuries. Alloway was apparently uninjured.

Responding agencies to the incident Sunday evening include the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Mount Sterling Police Department, and Brown County Ambulance Service.

There were no reported passengers between the two vehicles involved. Police report that among the two drivers, seat belts were worn in all ways applicable to the situation.

Any potential charges are pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.