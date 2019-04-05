Jacksonville man sentenced to 10 years in DOC for local aggravated robbery

One of the two suspects in a local robbery pleaded guilty in Morgan County court Thursday.

39 year old Richard Welch, of the 300 block of West Court, is one of two men who have been accused of displaying weapons, which were later determined to be harmless, at the local Sonic.

Welch’s defense counsel, Carrie Magerl, and the State’s Attorney’s Office have reached an agreement that Welch will spend the next 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Welch has pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery while indicating possession of a firearm or dangerous weapon.

Paragraph 38, section 18-1 of the Illinois Criminal Code clearly states, “A person commits aggravated robbery when he or she commits a robbery while indicating verbally or by his or her actions to the victim that he or she is presently armed with a firearm or other dangerous weapon… This offense shall be applicable even though it is later determined that he or she had no firearm… in his or her possession while committing the robbery.”

Welch’s case was set for Monday as a continuation. Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll says, despite being in court the day before, Welch and Magerl were ready to go on Thursday.

“Welch was originally charged back in August of 2017 with one count of aggravated robbery. It was alleged that he and a co-defendant went into the local Sonic near closing hours. While armed with what was later determined to be plastic fake guns, though they looked real at the time, the two men took some money and cell phones and other items from people at Sonic. Welch pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in the IDOC followed by three years parole.”

The other suspect in the case is also charged with aggravated robbery while indicating possession of a firearm or dangerous weapon. 26 year old Tyrell Lobdell’s next court hearing is April 16th at 1:30 pm.