Jacksonville man who died after I-72 crash Sunday identified

Three Jacksonville citizens were hospitalized Sunday morning with serious injuries following a crash on Interstate 72, and a man involved died later that day.

Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards identified 60 year old Michael Hullmann as the deceased victim. Coroner Edwards says Mr. Hullmann died Sunday at Memorial Medical Center after life-saving measures had been attempted and after he had been taken from the emergency room to the main hospital floor. Edwards says Michael Hullmann passed away at 2:22 p.m on Sunday.

According to the preliminary report from Illinois State Police, the crash involved two vehicles and occurred on Interstate 72 near milepost 87 outside of New Berlin at approximately 5:45 a.m. Sunday. Illinois State Police said a Red 2013 Ford Focus, driven by 58-year old Kathryn Hullmann, of Jacksonville, was traveling eastbound on I-72 near milepost 87 when it struck a deer and became disabled in the right lane of traffic. ISP preliminary report stated that a 60 year old male was a passenger of the 2013 Ford, but he was not identified in the press release pending notification of family. Shortly after the red Ford became disabled, ISP says a black 2014 Hyundai Sonata, driven by 22-year old Diana Garcia, also of Jacksonville, was traveling eastbound in the right lane of traffic and struck the disabled Ford.

According to Illinois State Police, Michael Hullmann and both drivers were all transported to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, according to Illinois State Police. The current medical conditions of Kathryn Hullmann and Diana Garcia have not been released at this time. Agencies responding to the scene included Lifestar Ambulance and America Ambulance.