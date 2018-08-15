Jacksonville man wins $400,000 in Eldred Queen of Hearts Drawing

One local man is $400,000 richer after last night’s Queen of Hearts drawing in Eldred.

Hundreds of people packed the American Legion building in the small town of Eldred last night for a chance to win a monetary prize that’s been building for months now.

Once it was all said and done, Jeff Quigg of Jacksonville came away as the winner of $417,000. As many as six cards were chosen prior to Quigg getting his chance. Quigg had chosed card number 25, which ended up being the queen of hearts, ultimately winning him the grand prize.

The next drawing at the Eldred American Legion is scheduled for September 11th and carries a grand prize of $120,000.