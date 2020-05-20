Jacksonville Mayor Reminds Residents, Required Permits Still Available While Municipal Building Closed to Public

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 20, 2020 at 4:00pm

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard announced today that while the Municipal Building is currently closed to the public, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all offices continue to be operational.

Community Development Director Brian Nyberg is reminding the public that the Community Development/Inspections Office continues its day-to-day operations and that permits for plumbing, electrical, and building are still required.

These permits may be obtained from the City of Jacksonville website www.jacksonvilleil.gov under Community Development, Applications and Forms.

Nyberg says permits may also be submitted via mail to: Community Development/Inspections Office, 200 West Douglas, Jacksonville, IL or via email to Megan Scott mscott@jacksonvilleil.gov.

Arrangements may be made for in-person appointments by calling the Community Development/Inspections Office at 217.479.4620 in advance.