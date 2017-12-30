Jacksonville Mayor to host breakfast honoring MLK

Unity is important in all communities across the country, and next month, Jacksonville will be promoting and celebrating unity in the Area.

On January 15th, Mayor Andy Ezard will be hosting a breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Keynote speaker at this Unity Breakfast will be Tiffany Randle. Randle is of Chicago, IL and a graduate of Western Illinois University. She is currently the Parent Educator at Washington Middle School in Springfield, IL and also mentors young women grades 8 – 12 through her own business, I Am ENOUGH.

Doors open at 7 and the breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. and will be held on Monday, January 15 at Hamilton’s at 110 North East Jacksonville.

For information or reservations call the mayor’s office at 217.479.4610. Tickets are $10 per person and are available at the door. Tickets also are available from Anna Belle Blue at 217-245-9367 or Peggy Howlett at 217-370-0948.