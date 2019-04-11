Jacksonville Middle School to Offer First Play in Decades

Upon completion of the renovations of the Jacksonville Middle School, the new building would house an auditorium. The auditorium will play host to the first theater production for middle school students in decades. “The Snow White Variety Show” running Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this week will have 21 student cast members. The play will be directed by Shawn Smith and her daughter, JHS junior Grace Smith.

Shawn Smith offered details on the new auditorium and the upcoming production on Thursday’s AM Conversation with Gary Scott. “[The theater] is all state-of-the-art and it’s an all state-of-the-art sound system, too. It’s been fun to play with all the special effects that the lights can do as well as the sound system.”

The comedy will be a take on the traditional “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” story with a talk-show twist on the telling and the characters. The play, written by Pioneer Drama Service, places the characters in a talk show setting, reenacting the tales they are interviewing about on the show. The run time of the production is about one hour in length.

At the current time, there’s no previous record of the last time that Johnathan Turner Middle School last held a theater production. Smith has been the theater and debate teacher for the last 3 years at JMS and excited by the students’ response and hopes to make it an annual event for the school. The art department has also been involved in the production, with JMS art teacher Briquea Pawling’s students helping to design and build sets.

The schedule for the 3 shows begins on Friday night at 7PM, doors will open at 6:30PM. Cost will be $5 for adults and $3 students. The same start times will also be held on Saturday. Tickets can be picked up directly at the JMS Office or purchased at the door. Sunday’s matinee will start at 2PM with doors opening at 1:30PM.