Jacksonville Middle School to Open Second Semester

Updates regarding the progress of Jacksonville Middle School and elementary school boundaries highlighted last night’s District 117 meeting.

District Consultant Bob Roads kicked off the meeting with updates on the Vision 117 project, and says that the new Jacksonville Middle School will be open for second semester. Roads also says gym bleachers at the recently-renovated Lincoln Elementary will be installed on December 29th.

Superintendent Steve Ptacek says some parts of the middle school will be ready to use after Winter Break.

Ptacek talks about what’s left for the Lincoln project, and says there’s potential for it to be under budget.

:

As for the ongoing school boundary discussion, Ptacek says the online presentation and survey will be available online sometime today, and remain online until mid-January.

:

There was an interesting question posed by board member Debra Maul last night: what if there isn’t much more community participation through the online surveys?

Ptacek says, at that point, he would recommend that the board make a decision, though if needed, the survey could be left online even longer.

:

Also at last night’s meeting, the Board officially welcomed Teresa Wilson as its newest board member, fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Libby White.

The Board’s next meeting is scheduled for January 18th, 2017.