Jacksonville-Morgan County Dive Team Called to Grafton

The Jacksonville-Morgan County Dive Team was called to Grafton Tuesday night to recover a vehicle from the Mississippi River. The all volunteer dive team was able to recover the vehicle and one victim, identified as 26-year-old James E. Smith, of Florissant, Missouri.

Bob Fitzsimmons, the Jacksonville-Morgan County Dive Team Coordinator said the recovery was a joint effort.

Fitzsimmons says that the Dive Team assists with recovery across the state, sometimes going on upwards of 25 calls a year. Fitzsimmons says the calls aren’t just limited to search and rescue.

According to authorities, a preliminary autopsy of Smith is consistent with death by drowning. Toxicology results are still pending.