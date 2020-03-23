Jacksonville Municipal Building Closed

The Jacksonville Municipal Building at 200 West Douglas Avenue has closed to the public. Mayor Andy Ezard said in a press release on Sunday that the municipal building will be closed until further notice due to the stay at home order by the governor’s office. Those who need to still conduct official business can do so by sending an email or leaving a voicemail at each of the city’s various departments. If you are unsure how to get in touch with a specific department, contact the Morgan County Emergency Management Office at esda@jacksonvilleil.gov or call them at 479-4616. The Jacksonville City Council meeting that was set for tonight has also been canceled.
Contact information for city offices is:
Mayor
217-479-4610 | mayor@jacksonvilleil.gov
City clerk
217-479-4613 | cityclerk@jacksonvilleil.gov
City treasurer
217-479-3512
Cemeteries
217-479-4651 (Diamond Grove)
217-479-4652 (East Cemetery)
Community development
217-479-4620
Emergency management
217-479-4616 | esda@jacksonvilleil.gov
Fire department (non-emergency)
217-479-4656 | jfdchief@jacksonvilleil.gov
Human resources
217-479-3507 | ccooper@jacksonvilleil.gov
Maintenance
217-479-4625 | tchumley@jacksonvilleil.gov
Municipal utilities
217-479-4615 | slong@jacksonvilleil.gov
Municipal services
Streets
217-479-4653 | citygarage@jacksonvilleil.gov
Parks and lakes
217-479-4620 | khall@jacksonvilleil.gov
Police (non-emergency)
217-479-4630| jpdchief2@jacksonvilleil.gov