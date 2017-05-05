Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium Drawing Closer

Next weekend, you can support baseball in more ways than one at Busch Stadium.

Next Saturday is Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium, and time is ticking to get your tickets for this special event that supports Jacksonville Area Baseball.

We talked to CNB Bank & Trust’s Shelley Singleton, who says that they haven’t quite reached their goal of 1000 tickets sold:

“Well our goal is to sell 1,000 tickets because once we sell 1,000 tickets then it is the official Jacksonville night at Busch Stadium and we’re able to throw in the first. We’ve named Helen Glisson to throw in the first pitch, our 95-year old biggest Cardinal fan in town. We’re really excited about that. Right now we’re a couple hundred tickets. We’re getting really close. I think a lot of people were thinking, well it’s April or it’s March, I’ve got plenty of time. Well, it’s May now. So if want to get your tickets, come by 1351 CNB Bank over there on Lincoln Avenue not far from Los Rancheros and the funeral homes over there.”

Singleton tells us that the money raised from the ticket sales will go to what she says Jacksonville night is all about, kids and baseball:

“We brought back Jacksonville Night last year, and all the proceeds were able to give back, about 5,000 dollars to that organization. That bought new catcher’s equipment, you know that’s really expensive. It’s helped pay for some registration for kids who couldn’t otherwise play. Did a little bit of fieldwork. It just really helped to organization quite a bit. So, we wanted to do it again, and since this is a baseball game, we wanted to give back to the baseball group. We have a lot of the JAB families coming as well. To me, this is all about kids and baseball.”

Singleton recalls going to the first Jacksonville Night when she was a kid and how much fun it was and is:

“I wanted to bring Jacksonville Night back because it was such a thrill for me, with my childhood to go to the first Jacksonville night game. I was lucky enough to be able to go down on the field,and it meant a lot to me. So, I wanted to try to bring that back to get other kids, who maybe have never been to a game, an opportunity to come down. With the buses we have this year, it makes it really easy to just hop on the bus, don’t worry about it. We park right there on Broadway Street, you walk in that gate, and that’s right where our seats are on the right field side. Our seats are in like sections 130, 132, I mean they’re really good seats. They’re only 35 dollars and it’s a Saturday.”

Jacksonville Night is Saturday, May 20th, against the San Francisco Giants and will start at 6:15. Tickets are 35 dollars a piece. To purchase tickets, go to CNB Bank and Trust at 1351 Lincoln Ave., or go online to cnbil.com.