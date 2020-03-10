Jacksonville Night Returns to Busch Stadium with More Seating Options This Year

As baseball season slowly starts to get underway, a Jacksonville event that has quickly become a well loved tradition is returning again this summer.

Tickets are now on sale for Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, when the Cardinals and Cubs battle it out on Saturday July 25th.

This will be the first meeting of the long standing rivals in St. Louis for this season, as their first meeting will be across the pond in London, England in June.

Shelley Singleton who organizes the event says it’s always fun to see people of Jacksonville get together for the night at the ballpark, and that this year, attendees will have a little more choice when it comes to ordering tickets.

“We are offering something new this year. Most of our seats will be down the right field line like they have been in the past, and this year I was able to get some premium seats so there are two different price points. People will have the ability to have the typicial seats like we had before, which is around sections 132, 133 if you’re familiar with where those are. They are set a little bit back in the section, but are still really great seats, and this year we have access to the seats in front of those, so we have right up to the railing at the front of the sections.”

Ticket prices are $65 each in person or $68 each online and $75 and $78 for premium seating, and family buses are available for $30 per person that attend the game.

Jacksonville’s own Scotty DeWolf of DeWolf Investment Properties will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the 6:15 pm start time.

Singleton says that even though July seems a long way off still, tickets can go fast.

“It’s Cub Cardinals, and it’s the first time this season the Cubs come to town it’s a Saturday night game and that is always the most popular game, and you know even in the past when our game has been in the early part of the season in May, we had folks right out of the gate that order tickets, and I would really encourage those that maybe have a group, a large group with a company or just their family and friends to go ahead and order early so you can get the section that you want and can all sit together.

We have more sections this year than we have had in the past so, in some we have a few seats and we have quite a few in the various sections, so to pick the ones you want, it’s always best to get your tickets early.”

Singleton says that proceeds from the event go to a great city cause as well as providing a fun night of baseball.

“The proceeds this year will again go to the Jacksonville Tree Program, which if you drive around town now, you’ll see some trees with green ribbons on them, and those are all planted by that program. So you will continue to see more trees being planted in our area. We have planted trees down by MacMurray, Illinois College, the city cemeteries, up and down boulevards, they are all over town.”

Tickets can be purchased at Prairie State Bank at 1052 W. Morton Avenue in Jacksonville or online at https://squareup.com/store/jaxnight

Special seating is available and groups of 20 or more will be highlighted on the JumboTron at the stadium during the game.