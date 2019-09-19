Jacksonville P.I. Arraigned in Macon County

A private investigator from Jacksonville was arraigned in Macon County on Tuesday.

64 year old Rhonda G. Keech faces five counts of public indecency. Keech is accused of performing sex acts during client meetings with a prisoner in the Macon County Jail.

No plea from the defendant was entered into the court documents.

37 year old James D. Jones had hired Keech to do an investigation for him. According to the Decatur Herald and Review, Jones was being held at the time on drug possession charges and parole violation. Jones is charged with public indecency from the acts committed with Keech during multiple client/investigator meetings in July of this year. Pretrial for Jones is set for October 3rd.

If convicted, Keech could receive a maximum sentence on Class A misdemeanors of up to one yea in jail and up to $2,500.00 in fines. A pretrial hearing has been set for November 4th.

Keech is currently out on bail, which was set at $1,000.00.