Jacksonville Parks & Lakes Announces Spraying At the Lake

Jacksonville Parks & Lakes has announced Lake Jacksonville will be sprayed next Wednesday. Lake Site Manager Brett Gilbreth said in a press release today that the lake will be sprayed on August 21st for evasive aquatic vegetation. There will be a 24 hour waiting period for swimming and fishing activities at the lake during that time. No one is to swim or eat fish out of the lake at that time. After 24 hours, all activities may commence. For more information, call Gilbreth at 479-4644 or 408-8771.

