Jacksonville Police Are Investigating A Hit & Run

Jacksonville Police are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred on West Morton Avenue yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 4PM yesterday in the 1200 block of West Morton Avenue a black ford SUV failed to maintain its turn lane from Lincoln Avenue onto Morton and struck a vehicle on the inside lane. The second vehicle, which was not described in the report, sustained moderate front passenger’s side damage in the incident. The Black Ford SUV should have some visible front driver’s side damage.

There were no injuries in the accident. The drive of the Black SUV has not been located. Anyone with any information about the accident is urged to call the Jacksonville Police Department.