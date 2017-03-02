Jacksonville Police Chief Retiring

Jacksonville Police Chief Tony Grootens will be retiring at the end of next week. Grootens has spent over 40 years in law enforcement, with the Air Force security police, Adams County sheriff’s Deparment, the DEA, and right here in Jacksonville.

Chief Grootens joined WLDS’ AM Conversation yesterday and says he has worked for Police Departments across the country and Jacksonville is one of the best.

“I am really impressed with Jacksonville. I am impressed with the leadership in the city as well. People in this community are warm-hearted and very supportive of their law enforcement. I hear it all the time, what my officers have done here and what they have done there. You get some bad stuff too, but the majority of it is very supportive and they stand behind the police department like no place I have ever seen, and rightfully so. This is a wonderful Police Department. I’ve worked with Police Departments all over this country and I will put Jacksonville up against any of them. As far as professionalism and dedication to duty, you aren’t going to find any better.”

Chief Grootens said his career has been very rewarding but he feels it is time to retire.

“It has been a long haul. It’s been very rewarding and I am very grateful for the opportunities that I’ve had, but it’s time. You know when it is time, and I feel right now that it is time for me to go.”

Chief Grootens last official day will be Friday March 10th. There will be a small ceremony to see him off at the Police Department training room on the 10th at 3 p.m. To hear the full conversation with Chief Grootens click the News Tab.

