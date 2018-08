By Blake Schnitker on August 27 at 1:00pm

Local police are investigating reports of counterfeit money being found in the area.

According to our news partners at WICS Newschannel 20, Jacksonville Police are investigating incidents of fake or counterfeit bills that are circulating throughout the Jacksonville community.

If you believe that you’ve come across any fake or counterfeit currency, contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630, or Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300.