Jacksonville Police investigating multiple overnight vehicle break-ins

A series of overnight vehicle break-ins were reported to Jacksonville Police this morning.

Between approximately 6 and 9 a.m., local authorities received more than 10 reports involving Break-ins to vehicles. One business also reported a break-in overnight as well.

The majority of the break-ins occurred on the north side of the city, on streets such as North Fayette, East Independence, North Clay, North West, Case, North Church and Allen.

Jacksonville Police Lieutenant Shawn Walker says the department did arrest an individual last night for criminal trespass to a vehicle. Walker says at this time, police are investigating that individual, but are also keeping other options open as well.

“We obviously think there is some sort of connection because they’re all in the general area and over one night period. We did make an arrest last night for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, and right now we’re going to pursue that avenue. There could definitely be more than one person involved and we’re going to keep an open mind as far as that goes. We have nothing at this time to actually say that the person in custody (was involved in) these other (break-ins), but there’s nothing to say that he didn’t either,” says Walker.

As reported previously, 20 year old Isaac Rosenberg, listed as homeless, was arrested by Jacksonville Police and booked at the county jail at around 4 a.m. for criminal trespass to vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Walker also says Rosenberg was arrested after police received a call from a witness, saying that they had seen the victim inside one of the vehicles. Rosenberg remains in custody.