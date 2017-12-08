Jacksonville Police investigating numerous reports of tire slashing

This past weekend, several reports of damage to vehicles were

reported to the Jacksonville Police Department.

There were a total of thirteen vehicles that reportedly had their

tires slashed between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Officers responded to incidents that were reported in the 600 block

of South Prairie Street, the 400 block of West College Ave., and the

200 block of W Chambers.

The police department is currently looking for suspects who are

responsible for the tire slashing, if you have any information in

regards to the incidents you can contact the JPD Investigations

office by calling 217-479-4630 or Morgan Scott Crime Stoppers at

217-473-7300.