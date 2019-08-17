Jacksonville Police Investigating Stabbing

Jacksonville Police are investigating a stabbing that took place last night. Last night, Jacksonville police were called to the 900 block of Doolin shortly after 9PM. Upon arrival, police found two adults who had been cut or otherwise stabbed. Both were transported briefly to Passavant Area Hospital before being moved to Springfield hospitals shortly thereafter. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening. No arrests have been made in the incident. Police Lieutenant Chris Johnson could offer no more details at this time this morning. The two injuries and several arrests and incidents are believed to be related. Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department and speak with Lieutenant Doug Thompson at 479-4630.

