Jacksonville Police Investigations Net 3 Separate Arrests

Details for 3 separate arrests were released by the Jacksonville Police Department on Friday.

34 year old Jon J Bullard of Gardendale Drive was arrested in the 700th block of South West Street after a caller reported him and a female counterpart entering an abandoned residence in the 200th block of West Chambers Street about 1AM. The neighbor next door to the abandoned building reported that Bullard and a white female in her 20s left, what the caller believed, to be stolen bicycles on her property. The caller also indicated to police that she believed the two also had more stole property within the abandoned residence. Police are currently investigating those details. Bullard was intercepted by police about an hour later near another abandoned building on the corner of Richards and South West street. Police found him in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and charged him with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bullard is being lodged at the Morgan County Jail.

51 year old Gail A Trent of the 900th Block of Diamond turned herself into police after previously being questioned about a business missing a large amount of money. According to a report from Jacksonville Police Lieutenant Doug Thompson, Trent had been questioned about several thousand dollars being skimmed from a desk job at a business in the 1200th block of West Walnut. Thompson said that the investigation netted placing a warrant for Trent’s arrest, but she opted to turn herself over into police custody. She was charged with theft over $500 and is currently lodged at the Morgan County Jail.

18 year old Yanni M Armstrong of the 600th block of Freedman was apprehended by Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies just before Noon on Friday. Armstrong was a wanted felon by Crimestoppers from earlier in the week for a charge of escape. Police also subsequently charged Armstrong with 2 counts of theft by deception. He, too, is being lodged at the Morgan County Jail.