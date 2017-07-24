Jacksonville Police looking for suspect in Saturday morning robbery

By Blake Schnitker on July 24 at 7:07am

Local authorities are looking for a man who allegedly robbed an individual on East Morton Avenue Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Jacksonville Police Department, officers received the report at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim was walking east when the suspect, described as a black male approximately five-feet, five-inches tall, weighing between 250 and 300 pounds, approached.

Authorities say the suspect then removed the victim’s wallet, confiscating an undetermined amount of cash. Jacksonville Police also report that there were no weapons displayed during the incident, and no one was injured.

The suspect was also described as wearing a tank top and shorts, as well as a ball cap.

The case remains under investigation at this time.