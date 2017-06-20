Jacksonville Police Make Arrest In Regards To Break Ins

By Jack Jones on June 20 at 4:19pm

Jacksonville Police have reportedly made an arrest in response to the high number of vehicle break ins reported over the last two nights.

A 17 year old male was arrested for one count of residential burglary and three counts of burglary from a motor vehicle.

The juvenile is suspected to be in connection to the series of break ins and burglaries in recent days.

Jacksonville police are advising residents to make sure their vehicles and homes are locked and to not leave valuables in their vehicles.

If any incidents occur please contact the Jacksonville Police Department and Lieutenant Doug Thompson at 2174794630.