Jacksonville Police Seeking Suspect In Armed Robbery

Today at 12:25 pm, the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at Subway (948 W Morton).

Several employees and customers were present when the armed robbery occurred. A suspect wearing all black clothing, a mask and gloves entered the store. A handgun was displayed and the suspect demanded money from an employee. An undetermined amount of money was removed from the register and the suspect fled on foot to the northwest.

A citizen witnessed the suspect fleeing the scene and saw the suspect remove the mask prior to entering the driver’s seat of a silver car. This witness could only see the suspect was a black male. The suspect then fled the area westbound on Hoagland Boulevard.

No injuries were sustained and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department Investigative Division at 479-4630.