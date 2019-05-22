Jacksonville Pool Opening Season Memorial Day Weekend

A Jacksonville leisure attraction is getting ready to open. The Nichols Park Public Pool will open for its first weekend of the summer season on Saturday, May 25th.

Pool hours will be Sunday through Thursday 12:30PM-6PM, Friday & Saturday 12:30PM-8PM. The YMCA will be running special scheduled morning classes on Friday and Saturday. Daily prices are $3 for children under 12, $4 for adults, and $3 for seniors 62 and older. Season and 7-Day Swim passes are available for purchase, as are pool party rentals. Pool parties are for Sunday-Thursday only after 6:30PM. For more information about pricing or parties, contact the pool at 479-4643.